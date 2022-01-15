Yellow Road Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $63,082.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

