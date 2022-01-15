Insider Buying: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Acquires 23,950 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe purchased 23,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$45,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares in the company, valued at C$2,005,885.44.

DSV traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,307. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$598.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.82. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.74.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.0402041 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.