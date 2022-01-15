TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.00. 161,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

