Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,961. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

