Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Decreased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

