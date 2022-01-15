Analysts Set Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 2,050,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,021. Samsara has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

