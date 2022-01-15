Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,012,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.