$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $953,355. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $52.02. 63,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

