Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of RGF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,358. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.