Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME opened at $223.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

