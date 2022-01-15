AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

