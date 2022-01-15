AGF Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.