AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

