Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 90,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

