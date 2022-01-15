Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $43,739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.