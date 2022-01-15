First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 391.3% in December

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 391.3% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS remained flat at $$47.60 during trading hours on Friday. 194,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,020. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

