Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GSM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 779,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 298,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.