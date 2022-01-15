Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 108.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,665,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $77.54. 14,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

