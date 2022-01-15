Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

