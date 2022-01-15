Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $97.03 million and approximately $89.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $145.72 or 0.00336395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FARMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.