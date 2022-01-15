Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $746.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 157.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $800.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.22.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.