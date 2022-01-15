KBC Group NV Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

