Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

