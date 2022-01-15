KBC Group NV Sells 14,373 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $35,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $121.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

