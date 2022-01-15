Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 65,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 55,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

