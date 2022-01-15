Kidder Stephen W Purchases 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Sysco were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

