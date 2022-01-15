Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 93.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

