World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $160.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

