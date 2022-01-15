World Asset Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $615.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

