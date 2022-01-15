Citigroup Inc. Has $106.87 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.41% of Realty Income worth $106,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

