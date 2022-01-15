Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

