Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

