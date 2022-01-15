Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

