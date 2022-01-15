Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Grows By 512.5%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KUKE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

KUKE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 52,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

