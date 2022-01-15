Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 563.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 16,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.07.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

