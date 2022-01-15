Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFY remained flat at $$7.58 on Friday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

