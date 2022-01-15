Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLUC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $7.05.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.