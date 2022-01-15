KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $84.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 2,946,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

