AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,766 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

EXPD stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

