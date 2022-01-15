Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

