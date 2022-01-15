Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,140. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

