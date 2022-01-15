Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s Largest Position

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Copart makes up 7.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,109. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

