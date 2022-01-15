Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

