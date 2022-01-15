Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

