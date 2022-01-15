Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $94.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.57.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PTON stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,234,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,035. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

