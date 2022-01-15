Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.29. 5,975,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,104. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock worth $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

