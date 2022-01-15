Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 525,845 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCUUF shares. boosted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.