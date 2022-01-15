The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER remained flat at $$1.13 on Wednesday. 809,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.