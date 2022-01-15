DEJAVE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 99.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 195.3% higher against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $271,949.53 and $4.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $103.21 or 0.00238169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

