OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

