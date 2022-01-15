ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

